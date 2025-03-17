Gracie Abrams Looks Beautiful On Red Carpet Ahead Of iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

Gracie Abrams, whose “That’s So True” is currently the #1 song at pop radio, will unsurprisingly be performing at a radio-centric music awards show.

Indeed, she will be taking the stage as part of the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Prior to the event, the artist shined on the red carpet, serving the elegant beauty for which she has become known.

FOX is again broadcasting the show, which was to take the air at 8PM ET. Photos from Gracie’s red carpet arrival follow: