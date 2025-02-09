Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” officially enters the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the song secures #5 on the new listing.

“That’s So True” received ~12,502 spins during the February 2-8 tracking period, reflecting a strong gain of 1,201 from last week’s spin count.

“That’s So True” notably becomes Abrams’ first Top 5 hit at the pop radio format. It was already her first Top 10 hit, having built on the success of entries like “I know it won’t work,” “Risk,” and “Close To You.”