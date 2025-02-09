in Music News

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio

“That’s So True” becomes Gracie Abrams’ first Top 5 hit at the format.

Gracie Abrams - That's So True Live at Radio City video screenshot | Interscope

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” officially enters the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the song secures #5 on the new listing.

“That’s So True” received ~12,502 spins during the February 2-8 tracking period, reflecting a strong gain of 1,201 from last week’s spin count.

“That’s So True” notably becomes Abrams’ first Top 5 hit at the pop radio format. It was already her first Top 10 hit, having built on the success of entries like “I know it won’t work,” “Risk,” and “Close To You.”

gracie abramsthat's so true

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kendrick Lamar Claims Top 3 Songs On Rhythmic Radio Chart With “TV Off,” “Luther,” “Squabble Up”

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Secures 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song