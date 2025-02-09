in Music News

Latto’s “Brokey” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

The Latto song completes its ascent to #1.

Latto - Brokey screenshot | RCA

Latto’s “Brokey,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase urban radio chart, secures #1 on this week’s edition of the airplay listing.

“Brokey” received ~6,302 spins during the February 2-8 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 120.

BigxThaPlug’s “The Largest” concurrently rises a spot to #2, while Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky” falls two levels to #3. GloRilla’s enduring “Whatchu Kno About Me” spends another week in the #4 position on Mediabase’s urban airplay chart.

The #5 position again belongs to Real Boston Richey, whose “Help Me” spends another week closing out the Top 5.

