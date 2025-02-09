Kendrick Lamar Claims Top 3 Songs On Rhythmic Radio Chart With “TV Off,” “Luther,” “Squabble Up”

Hours before taking the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar secures an impressive achievement at rhythmic radio. The artist claims the Top 3 songs on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Playhed ~6,405 times during the February 2-8 tracking period (+137), his “tv off (featuring Lefty Gunplay)” secures a second consecutive week at #1.

“luther,” his collaboration with SZA, concurrently soars three places to #2. The song posted a tracking period play count of ~5,498, besting last week’s mark by 741.

Down one place, Kendrick’s “squabble up” earns #3 with 5,428 spins (-326).