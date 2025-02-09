in Music News

Kendrick Lamar Claims Top 3 Songs On Rhythmic Radio Chart With “TV Off,” “Luther,” “Squabble Up”

The superstar artist is absolutely dominating the rhythmic radio landscape.

Kendrick Lamar - Press Photo by Dave Free/pgLang, courtesy of Interscope

Hours before taking the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar secures an impressive achievement at rhythmic radio. The artist claims the Top 3 songs on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Playhed ~6,405 times during the February 2-8 tracking period (+137), his “tv off (featuring Lefty Gunplay)” secures a second consecutive week at #1.

“luther,” his collaboration with SZA, concurrently soars three places to #2. The song posted a tracking period play count of ~5,498, besting last week’s mark by 741.

Down one place, Kendrick’s “squabble up” earns #3 with 5,428 spins (-326).

