Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Makes It To 16 Weeks At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

The incredible run continues for “APT.”

APT video screenshot | Atlantic

Last October, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” debuted at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts. It has not left that position since.

The blockbuster celebrates a 16th week atop the charts, courtesy of its dominant performance during the January 31-February 6 tracking period.

“APT.” received 58.3 million music video views, yielding the #1 position on the Music Videos Chart. With all eligible uploads included, it garnered 101.9 million total YouTube plays during the tracking week — and a clear claim to #1 on the Songs Chart.

Both artists also remain strong performers on the Global YouTube Artists Chart; Bruno Mars appears at #6, while Rosé is #16.

