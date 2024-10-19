Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” Debuts At #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Offering the “first taste of his upcoming project,” Morgan Wallen released “Love Somebody” to ample fanfare Friday.

The song, notably, ranked as the day’s most-streamed song on US Spotify.

“Love Somebody” specifically received 2,376,888 American streams on Friday, yielding the first-place finish on the US Spotify chart. It concurrently starts at #18 globally, courtesy of its 3,510,411 worldwide plays.

“Love Somebody” also had a colossal day at radio, scoring nearly 1,750 opening-day plays at Wallen’s core country format. It also received some Friday airplay at pop.

“‘Love Somebody’ is a little bit of a new approach lyrically and sonically,” says Wallen of the new song. “I wanted to try something different, with what I wanted to talk about, how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences. I’m really excited about this song and pumped that it is out.”