Vampire Weekend Booked For Performance On October 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Vampire Weekend has booked a return to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The enduringly successful modern rock act will perform on the October 7 edition of the late-night talk show. The performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Henrik Lundqvist and Gabriel LaBelle.
Vampire Weekend joins a list of musical performers that includes mgk and Jelly Roll (September 30), Teddy Swims (October 1), Luke Bryan (October 2), and Sabrina Carpenter (October 3). Complete listings follow:
Monday, September 30: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler, Jelly Roll and musical guest Jelly Roll & mgk. Show #2029
Tuesday, October 1: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Jack Antonoff and musical guest Teddy Swims. Show #2030
Wednesday, October 2: Guests include Luke Bryan, Colin Kaepernick and musical guest Luke Bryan. Show #2031
Thursday, October 3: Guests include Chris Martin, Chase Stokes and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Show #2032
Friday, October 4: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Marcello Hernández and comedian Nick Griffin. (OAD 9/26/24)
Monday, October 7: Guests include Henrik Lundqvist, Gabriel LaBelle and musical guest Vampire Weekend. Show #2033
