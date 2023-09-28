in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Leading Race For #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s single may reach #1 at rhythmic radio.

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red video screenshot | RCA

As we move into the latter stage of the September 24-30 tracking period, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” leads the race for #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The hit single received 3,712 spins during the first four days of the tracking period. The count, which reflects a gain of 10% over the same-time-last-week figure, positions “Paint The Town Red” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time rhythmic chart.

The song does not maintain a huge lead over Gunna’s building #2 “fukumean” (3,589 spins) but it has the clear momentum advantage. Whereas it is up 10% from last week’s mark, the Gunna song is only up 4%.

If both songs remain on these rough trajectories through the close of tracking, “Paint The Town Red” will claim the #1 position on the final chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

