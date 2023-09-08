in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Tyler Childers, V, Lauren Daigle, Ashley McBryde Top 5

“GUTS” leads an all-newcomer Top 5 on iTunes.

Olivia Rodrigo by Nick Walker | Press photo courtesy of Geffen/Interscope

Tyler Childers’ new “Rustin’ In The Rain” was the first new album to reach #1 on the US iTunes sales chart this week, but as Friday morning progressed, Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” moved into the pinnacle position.

The explicit version of “GUTS” remains atop the listing as of press time at 12:10PM ET (the clean version is #9). The Childers album presently holds the #2 position on the all-genre chart.

Newcomers also claim the chart’s next three positions. BTS member V’s new “Layover” holds the #3 spot, while Lauren Daigle’s new self-titled release occupies #4. Ashley McBryde’s just-released “The Devil I Know” completes the chart’s Top 5.

