Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young,” Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” Headed For Top 15 At Pop Radio

After rocketing into the Top 20 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” and Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” are pacing to claim Top 15 positions on this week’s listings.

“Used To Be Young” received 4,590 spins during the first five days of the September 3-9 tracking period, while “Single Soon” amassed 4,313 spins during the same window. The counts respectively best the same-time-last-week numbers by 21% and 16% and slot the two songs at #14 and #15 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Given the solid spin increases and absence of immediate threats from below, neither song should have any trouble retaining its Top 15 position through the close of tracking. One or both could even move a position higher by the time the final chart arrives Sunday.