Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young,” Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” Headed For Top 15 At Pop Radio

The two songs continue their climbs at pop radio.

Miley Cyrus - Used To Be Young video screenshot | Columbia

After rocketing into the Top 20 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” and Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” are pacing to claim Top 15 positions on this week’s listings.

“Used To Be Young” received 4,590 spins during the first five days of the September 3-9 tracking period, while “Single Soon” amassed 4,313 spins during the same window. The counts respectively best the same-time-last-week numbers by 21% and 16% and slot the two songs at #14 and #15 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Given the solid spin increases and absence of immediate threats from below, neither song should have any trouble retaining its Top 15 position through the close of tracking. One or both could even move a position higher by the time the final chart arrives Sunday.

Miley CyrusSelena Gomezsingle soonused to be young

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

