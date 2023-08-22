in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“bad idea right?” again earns the most added honor at pop radio.

Olivia Rodrigo - bad idea right video screen

Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” continues to take flight at pop radio, securing a second week as the format’s most added song.

The “GUTS” song landed at another 51 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, a count that convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

“bad idea right?” is currently flying up the pop radio chart, even as Rodrigo’s previous release “vampire” nears the #1 position.

As for this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” earns second with 32 pickups. MAX’s “STRINGS (featuring JVKE & Bazzi)” follows in third with 28 adds, and Jelly Roll’s “Need A Favor” takes fourth with pickups from 18 stations.

Credited with 15 adds, Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” (14 adds, 6th-most), (G)I-DLE’s “I DO” (13 adds, 7th-most), Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), NewJeans’ “Super Shy” (11 adds, 10th-most, tie), and The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” (11 adds, 10th-most, tie).

