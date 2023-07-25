in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

NewJeans’ “Get Up” Projected To Win US Sales Race, Earn #1 For Total US Units

NewJeans’ latest EP is posting big numbers in the United States.

NewJeans’ new “Get Up” EP is pacing to claim #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the EP should sell about 105K US copies during the July 21-27 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “Get Up” may generate 130K in total first-week US units.

The former should earn “Get Up” #1 on the Top Album Sales listing, while the consumption tally should yield a chart-topping debut on the Billboard 200.

Should these projections hold, “Get Up” will be the group’s first #1 on both charts.

