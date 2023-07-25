in Music News

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s “K-POP” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“K-POP” receives a warm welcome at radio.

Travis Scott - K-POP video screenshot | Epic

In addition to ruling the Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio add boards, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s “K-POP” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

“K-POP” won support from 74 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Picked up by 40 stations, ZAYN’s “Love Like This” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” follows in third place with pickups from 34 stations, while David Kushner’s “Daylight” and Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” tie for fifth with 26 each.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Doechii’s “What It Is” (19 adds, 6th-most, tie), will.i.am. & Britney Spears’ “MIND YOUR BUSINESS” (19 adds, 6th-most, tie), Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” (17 adds, 8th-most, tie), (G)I-DLE’s “I Do” (17 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” (14 adds, 10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

