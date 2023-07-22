in Music News

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s “K-POP” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Scores Strong Radio Airplay

The new collaboration debuts atop the US Spotify chart.

Travis Scott - K-POP video screenshot | Epic

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s collaborative “K-POP” enjoyed a chart-topping opening day on Spotify.

The new single received 2,136,444 American streams on Friday, July 21, which yields a #1 position on the daily US Spotify chart. The song concurrently starts at #2 on the Global Chart, courtesy of its 7,274,132 plays.

Though not quite as strong, “K-POP” also lands near the top of the Apple Music charts — it takes #3 on the platform’s Global listing and #4 on its US breakdown.

Not simply a digital attraction, “K-POP” received ample airplay at key radio formats. According to Mediabase, “K-POP” closed Friday with 727 spins at pop, 625 spins at urban, and 371 spins at rhythmic. The tallies place “K-POP” in or just outside the building/real-time Top 40 at each format.

bad bunnyk-popthe weekndTravis Scott

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

