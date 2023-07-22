Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s “K-POP” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Scores Strong Radio Airplay

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s collaborative “K-POP” enjoyed a chart-topping opening day on Spotify.
The new single received 2,136,444 American streams on Friday, July 21, which yields a #1 position on the daily US Spotify chart. The song concurrently starts at #2 on the Global Chart, courtesy of its 7,274,132 plays.
Though not quite as strong, “K-POP” also lands near the top of the Apple Music charts — it takes #3 on the platform’s Global listing and #4 on its US breakdown.
Not simply a digital attraction, “K-POP” received ample airplay at key radio formats. According to Mediabase, “K-POP” closed Friday with 727 spins at pop, 625 spins at urban, and 371 spins at rhythmic. The tallies place “K-POP” in or just outside the building/real-time Top 40 at each format.
