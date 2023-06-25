Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio, Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna Top 30

Taylor Swift’s 2019 release “Cruel Summer” continues its 2023 radio run, officially joining the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” also makes this region, while The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” goes Top 30.

— Played 3,350 times during the June 18-24 tracking period, “Cruel Summer” rises seven places to #23. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,652, which ranks as the format’s greatest airplay gain.

— Up one place, “All My Life” takes #25 with 2,848 spins (+736).

— Credited with 1,766 spins (+404), “Popular” ascends three places to #30.