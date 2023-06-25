Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle,” Olivia Lunny’s “TIMEZONE” Make Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s UK #1 “Miracle” officially enters this week’s Mediabase US pop radio chart. Olivia Lunny’s “TIMEZONE” also enters the Top 40 this week.
Below last week’s chart at #41, “Miracle” makes this week’s pop chart at #39. The collaboration, a former US dance radio #1, received 834 spins during the June 18-24 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 146.
Also up two places, “TIMEZONE” earns #40. The Olivia Lunny single posted a tracking period play count of 760 plays, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 157 spins.
