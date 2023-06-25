in Music News

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle,” Olivia Lunny’s “TIMEZONE” Make Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

The two songs debut on this week’s listing.

Ellie Goulding in Miracle | Video screenshot | Columbia

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s UK #1 “Miracle” officially enters this week’s Mediabase US pop radio chart. Olivia Lunny’s “TIMEZONE” also enters the Top 40 this week.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Miracle” makes this week’s pop chart at #39. The collaboration, a former US dance radio #1, received 834 spins during the June 18-24 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 146.

Also up two places, “TIMEZONE” earns #40. The Olivia Lunny single posted a tracking period play count of 760 plays, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 157 spins.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

