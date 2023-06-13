Niall Horan’s “The Show” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen To Reclaim #1 Overall

With only a few days remaining in the June 9-15 tracking period, Niall Horan’s “The Show” appears set to post the week’s greatest US album sales total. Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time,” meanwhile, looks set to retake the #1 position for total US consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, “The Show” should sell 65K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it should debut with 79K in total first-week US consumption.

The sales figure should rank as the week’s best (yielding #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart), while the consumption tally may be enough for #2 on the overall Billboard 200.

Projected for 110K units, Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” will return to #1 on the Billboard 200 for a 13th total week.

Thanks to the release of the “We’ll All Be Here Forever” bonus edition, Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” is also trending for a strong week. Hits expects the album to move 20K US copies and 70K total US units.