Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Will Go For Immediate Pop Radio Airplay When It Releases On June 30

In a rather unsurprising update, Interscope’s radio team confirms that Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” will be made available for immediate pop airplay when it releases on June 30.

Interscope has not yet confirmed the official “impact date,” but it is hard to imagine pop stations waiting to play the eagerly anticipated new track upon receipt.

Featuring what Geffen describes as “the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence,” the new single jumpstarts Rodrigo’s sophomore era. Her first era — anchored by debut album “SOUR” — produced four successful pop hits: “drivers license,” “deja vu,” “good 4 u,” and “traitor.”

“Drivers license” and “good 4 u” both enjoyed multi-week reigns at #1 on the pop airplay chart.