Harry Styles, Will Ferrell Appear On Final “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

“The Late Late Show” waved goodbye Thursday night.

The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 27, 2023, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

After an impressive eight-year run, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” waved goodbye Thursday night.

The eventful final episode welcomed Harry Styles and Will Ferrell as its discussion guests.

Styles played a particularly noteworthy role throughout the show’s history, filling in as a host and participating in a week-long residency on the program.

Rather than handing hosting duties over to a successor, CBS will ultimately be replacing “The Late Late Show” in its lineup next year. The current plan is to insert an “@midnight” revival into the time slot next season.

Photos of the Styles and Ferrell appearances follow.

The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 27, 2023, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 27, 2023, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 27, 2023, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 27, 2023, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 27, 2023, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

