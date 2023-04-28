Harry Styles, Will Ferrell Appear On Final “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

After an impressive eight-year run, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” waved goodbye Thursday night.

The eventful final episode welcomed Harry Styles and Will Ferrell as its discussion guests.

Styles played a particularly noteworthy role throughout the show’s history, filling in as a host and participating in a week-long residency on the program.

Rather than handing hosting duties over to a successor, CBS will ultimately be replacing “The Late Late Show” in its lineup next year. The current plan is to insert an “@midnight” revival into the time slot next season.

Photos of the Styles and Ferrell appearances follow.