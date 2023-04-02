Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed,” Miley Cyrus’ “River,” Niall Horan’s “Heaven” Officially Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio

After debuting at #29 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” moves into the Top 20 this week. Miley Cyrus’ “River” and Niall Horan’s “Heaven” also venture into that region of the chart.

Played 4,519 times during the March 26-April 1 tracking period, “Eyes Closed” rises twelve spots to #17. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 3,166.

Up five places, “River” earns #18 with 4,851 spins (+703).

“Heaven” concurrently enjoys a two-place lift to #20. The Niall Horan song garnered 4,519 spins during the official tracking period (+238).