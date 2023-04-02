in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed,” Miley Cyrus’ “River,” Niall Horan’s “Heaven” Officially Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio

The three songs enjoy noteworthy gains on this week’s pop chart.

Ed Sheeran by Annie Leibovitz | Press photo courtesy of Elektra/Warner

After debuting at #29 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” moves into the Top 20 this week. Miley Cyrus’ “River” and Niall Horan’s “Heaven” also venture into that region of the chart.

Played 4,519 times during the March 26-April 1 tracking period, “Eyes Closed” rises twelve spots to #17. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 3,166.

Up five places, “River” earns #18 with 4,851 spins (+703).

“Heaven” concurrently enjoys a two-place lift to #20. The Niall Horan song garnered 4,519 spins during the official tracking period (+238).

ed sheeraneyes closedheavenMiley Cyrusniall horanriver

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Courtney Antalek Looks Gorgeous In White Dress, Scores Big Engagement For Latest Instagram Pictures

Bebe Rexha’s “Heart Wants What It Wants,” Meghan Trainor’s “Mother” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Jax, Zara Larsson Top 30