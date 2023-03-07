“Scream VI” Star Melissa Barrera Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1402 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Melissa Barrera during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 7, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
“Scream VI” launches in theaters this week, and stars from the film have been celebrating the occasion with noteworthy media appearances.
One such appearance comes Tuesday night, as actress Melissa Barrera visits “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Barrera talks about the film and more as part of a three-guest lineup. Ike Barinholz and Margaret Atwood also appear for interviews on Tuesday’s broadcast.
The episode will air on NBC at 12:35AM ET/PT, but photos from Tuesday’s taping are already available. That “first look” gallery follows.
