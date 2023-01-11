Bella Ramsey, Regina Hall, Alec Benjamin Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

In support of their respective series “The Last Of Us” and “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” Bella Ramsey and Regina Hall appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The actresses appear as discussion guests during Tuesday’s edition of the program. Said episode airs following Hall’s memorable turn as a presenter at Tuesday’s Golden Globes.

In addition to the discussion with Ramsey and Hall, Tuesday’s “Corden” features a performance by Alec Benjamin.

The episode was to air at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS; first-look photos follow.