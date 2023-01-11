Bella Ramsey, Regina Hall, Alec Benjamin Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, January 10, 2023, with guests Bella Ramsey, Regina Hall, and Alec Benjamin. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
In support of their respective series “The Last Of Us” and “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” Bella Ramsey and Regina Hall appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The actresses appear as discussion guests during Tuesday’s edition of the program. Said episode airs following Hall’s memorable turn as a presenter at Tuesday’s Golden Globes.
In addition to the discussion with Ramsey and Hall, Tuesday’s “Corden” features a performance by Alec Benjamin.
The episode was to air at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS; first-look photos follow.
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
