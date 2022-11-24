in TV News

Madelyn Cline Supports “Glass Onion” With Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

The “Glass Onion” and “Outer Banks” artist appeared on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1752 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Madelyn Cline during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

After appearing remotely on a 2021 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode, Madelyn Cline made an in-studio visit this Wednesday.

Appearing in support of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the actress joined Jimmy for an interview on the broadcast.

The interview included a bit where Cline reacted to a Chuck E. Cheese commercial she did as a kid.

The episode, which also featured a chat with Jesse Eisenberg and a cooking segment with Jacques Pepin, aired Wednesday night. A video of Cline’s interview follows, as do photos from her appearance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1752 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Madelyn Cline during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1752 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Madelyn Cline during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1752 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Madelyn Cline during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

glass onionjimmy fallonmadelyn clinenbcouter banksthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Renee Rapp, Avril Lavigne & Yungblud Confirmed For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances