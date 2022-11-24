Madelyn Cline Supports “Glass Onion” With Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1752 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Madelyn Cline during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
After appearing remotely on a 2021 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode, Madelyn Cline made an in-studio visit this Wednesday.
Appearing in support of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the actress joined Jimmy for an interview on the broadcast.
The interview included a bit where Cline reacted to a Chuck E. Cheese commercial she did as a kid.
The episode, which also featured a chat with Jesse Eisenberg and a cooking segment with Jacques Pepin, aired Wednesday night. A video of Cline’s interview follows, as do photos from her appearance.
