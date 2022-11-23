in TV News

Renee Rapp, Avril Lavigne & Yungblud Confirmed For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

They will return when the show returns from its brief Thanksgiving hiatus.

RENEÉ RAPP - press photo by Erica Hernandez, courtesy of Geffen/Interscope

Off from Thursday until Monday in observance of Thanksgiving, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will return with new episodes on Tuesday, November 29.

That night’s broadcast will feature a performance by Reneé Rapp. The performance will precede the December 6 start of her inaugural “Everything To Everyone” tour.

The November 30 “Corden” will also feature a musical performance, with Avril Lavigne and YUNGBLUD joining forces (presumably for “I’m A Mess”).

The performance guest on December 1 will be comedian Dan Black.

Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Linda Cardellini; Neal Brennan; stand-up comedy performance by Gianmarco Soresi (n)

Thursday, Nov. 24

Luke Evans; Dr. Phil; musical performance by The Interrupters (OAD: 9/6/22)

Friday, Nov. 25

Jimmy Smits; Zach Woods; stand-up comedy performance by Greg Stone (OAD: 10/6/22)

Monday, Nov. 28

Keegan Michael Key; Emily Deschanel; musical performance by Black Eyed Peas (OAD: 9/19/22)

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Chloë Grace Moretz; Glen Powell; musical performance by Renee Rapp (n)

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Beth Behrs; musical performance by Avril Lavigne and Yungblud (n)

Thursday, Dec. 1

David Harbour; Sarah Hyland; stand-up comedy performance by Dan Black (n)

Friday, Dec. 2

Marlon Wayans; Marc Maron; musical performance by Amos Lee (OAD: 10/10/22)

avril lavignecbsjames cordenrenee rappthe late late showyungblud

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Holly Humberstone Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)