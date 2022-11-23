Renee Rapp, Avril Lavigne & Yungblud Confirmed For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

Off from Thursday until Monday in observance of Thanksgiving, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will return with new episodes on Tuesday, November 29.
That night’s broadcast will feature a performance by Reneé Rapp. The performance will precede the December 6 start of her inaugural “Everything To Everyone” tour.
The November 30 “Corden” will also feature a musical performance, with Avril Lavigne and YUNGBLUD joining forces (presumably for “I’m A Mess”).
The performance guest on December 1 will be comedian Dan Black.
Complete listings follow:
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Linda Cardellini; Neal Brennan; stand-up comedy performance by Gianmarco Soresi (n)
Thursday, Nov. 24
Luke Evans; Dr. Phil; musical performance by The Interrupters (OAD: 9/6/22)
Friday, Nov. 25
Jimmy Smits; Zach Woods; stand-up comedy performance by Greg Stone (OAD: 10/6/22)
Monday, Nov. 28
Keegan Michael Key; Emily Deschanel; musical performance by Black Eyed Peas (OAD: 9/19/22)
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Chloë Grace Moretz; Glen Powell; musical performance by Renee Rapp (n)
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Beth Behrs; musical performance by Avril Lavigne and Yungblud (n)
Thursday, Dec. 1
David Harbour; Sarah Hyland; stand-up comedy performance by Dan Black (n)
Friday, Dec. 2
Marlon Wayans; Marc Maron; musical performance by Amos Lee (OAD: 10/10/22)
