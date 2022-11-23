Holly Humberstone Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Last year, Holly Humberstone performed on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
Tuesday, the acclaimed artist takes the stage on CBS’ other late-night talk show. She performs “Can You Afford To Lose Me?” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Cate Blanchett and Paul Dano.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air on CBS at 11:35PM ET/PT. The Holly Humberstone performance should start at around 12:25AM.
In support of the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Holly Humberstone during Tuesday's November 22, 2022 show.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Holly Humberstone during Tuesday's November 22, 2022 show.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Holly Humberstone during Tuesday's November 22, 2022 show.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Holly Humberstone during Tuesday's November 22, 2022 show.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Paul Dano during Tuesday's November 22, 2022 show.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Cate Blanchett during Tuesday's November 22, 2022 show.
