Holly Humberstone Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Last year, Holly Humberstone performed on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Tuesday, the acclaimed artist takes the stage on CBS’ other late-night talk show. She performs “Can You Afford To Lose Me?” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Cate Blanchett and Paul Dano.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air on CBS at 11:35PM ET/PT. The Holly Humberstone performance should start at around 12:25AM.

In support of the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping: