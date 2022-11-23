in TV News

Holly Humberstone Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The acclaimed artist plays Tuesday’s “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Holly Humberstone during Tuesday’s November 22, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Last year, Holly Humberstone performed on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Tuesday, the acclaimed artist takes the stage on CBS’ other late-night talk show. She performs “Can You Afford To Lose Me?” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Cate Blanchett and Paul Dano.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air on CBS at 11:35PM ET/PT. The Holly Humberstone performance should start at around 12:25AM.

In support of the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Holly Humberstone during Tuesday’s November 22, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Holly Humberstone during Tuesday’s November 22, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Holly Humberstone during Tuesday’s November 22, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Holly Humberstone during Tuesday’s November 22, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Paul Dano during Tuesday’s November 22, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Cate Blanchett during Tuesday’s November 22, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song