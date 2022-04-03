in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Woman” Rises To #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Woman” becomes Doja Cat’s latest pop radio #1.

Doja Cat in Woman | Video screenshot | RCA

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Doja Cat’s “Woman” climbs to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, seizes the throne from Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT.”

“Woman” received ~17,472 spins during the March 27-April 2 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 972 from last week’s figure.

The aforementioned “THATS WHAT I WANT” falls to #2 on this week’s chart, while Latto’s “Big Energy” rises one place to #3. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” descends one spot to #4, and Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” makes a two-position to jump to #5 on the new chart.

doja catglass animalsimagine dragonslattolil nas xwoman

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Chris Brown’s “Iffy” Officially Ascends To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Olivia Rodrigo Walks Grammy Awards Red Carpet Ahead Of Performance (Special Look)