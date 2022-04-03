Doja Cat’s “Woman” Rises To #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Doja Cat’s “Woman” climbs to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
The song, which was #2 last week, seizes the throne from Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT.”
“Woman” received ~17,472 spins during the March 27-April 2 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 972 from last week’s figure.
The aforementioned “THATS WHAT I WANT” falls to #2 on this week’s chart, while Latto’s “Big Energy” rises one place to #3. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” descends one spot to #4, and Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” makes a two-position to jump to #5 on the new chart.
