Olivia Rodrigo Booked For Interview On March 24 “Drew Barrymore Show”

Olivia Rodrigo’s promotional schedule for the “driving home 2 u” film will include a stop at “Good Morning America.”
It will also include an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
According to new listings, Rodrigo will appear on the March 24 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature Amy Schumer and Violet Young.
The Disney+ film launches the following day. Complete “Drew” listings follow:
March 21 – Nicola Coughlan, Pilar Valdes
March 22 – Troy Kotsur & Marlee Matlin, Jocelyn Camarillo
March 23 – Gabrielle Union, Molly Sims
March 24 – Amy Schumer & Violet Young, Olivia Rodrigo
March 25 – John Cho, Iris Apatow, John Eringman
