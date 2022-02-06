Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart

Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” completes its rise to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, seizes the throne from Jordan Davis’ two-week leader “Buy Dirt (featuring Luke Bryan).”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “You Should Probably Leave” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the January 30-February 5 tracking period. The Chris Stapleton single received ~8,423 spins (+399) and ~39.62 million audience impressions.

Morgan Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots” rises one spot to #2 on this week’s chart, as Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley’s “Freedom Was A Highway” rises one place to #3. “Buy Dirt” falls three spots to #4, and Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi” holds at #5.