in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Message In A Bottle” wins more support at the hot adult contemporary format.

Taylor Swift - Message In A Bottle lyric video screen | UMG

For the second consecutive week, Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” tops the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

“Message” won support from another 34 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, convincingly earning the format’s most added honor.

With 12 adds each, Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town” and Neiked, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” tie for second.

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” follows in fourth with 9 pickups, and Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” and Forest Blakk’s “Fall Into Me” tie for fifth with 8 adds.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Adele’s “Oh My God” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), and Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie).

message in a bottleTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Debuts With Over 1.2 Million Global Units