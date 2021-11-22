Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

For the second consecutive week, Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” tops the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

“Message” won support from another 34 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, convincingly earning the format’s most added honor.

With 12 adds each, Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town” and Neiked, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” tie for second.

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” follows in fourth with 9 pickups, and Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” and Forest Blakk’s “Fall Into Me” tie for fifth with 8 adds.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Adele’s “Oh My God” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), and Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie).