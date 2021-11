Addison Rae Listed For Appearance On November 12 “Drew Barrymore Show”

In support and celebration of her new Addison Rae Fragrance line, Addison Rae will soon make a daytime talk show appearance.

The actress and social media sensation will appear on the November 12 edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The episode will also feature an appearance by Keke Palmer, as well a segment in which Drew surprises a Chicago-based teacher.

Other upcoming “Drew Barrymore Show” guests include Michelle Pfeiffer (November 8), Katie Sturino (November 8), Casey Wilson (November 9), Adir Abergel (November 9), Emily Ratajkowski (November 10), Jenny McCarthy (November 10), Zazie Beetz (November 11), and Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton (November 12).

All “Drew” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.