Ariana Grande Listed For November 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ariana Grande will be the lead interview guest.

Ariana on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

As season twenty-one of “The Voice” rolls on, new coach Ariana Grande will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the entertainment superstar will appear on the November 4 edition of the late-night talk show. Grande will appear as the lead interview guest; Adrien Brody will also chat with Jimmy, while Blxst and Ty Dolla $ign will close the show with a musical performance.

The November 4 interview will mark Ariana Grande’s first “Tonight Show” appearance of 2021. She was originally advertised for the September 20 episode, but said appearance ended up postponed.

Other upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Thursday, October 28: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Matthias Schweighöfer and musical guest Skepta. Show #1540

Friday, October 29: Guests include Idris Elba, Keri Russell and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Show #1541

Monday, November 1: Guests include Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Nicole Holofcener, Victoria Beckham and musical guest Holly Humberstone. OAD 10/13/21

Tuesday, November 2: Guests include Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen and musical guest Lucy Dacus. Show #1542

Wednesday, November 3: Guests include Kristen Stewart, Bad Bunny and stand-up comedian Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Show #1543

Thursday, November 4: Guests include: Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody and musical guest Blxst Ft. Ty Dolla $ign. Show #1544

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

