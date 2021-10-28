Ariana Grande Listed For November 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As season twenty-one of “The Voice” rolls on, new coach Ariana Grande will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the entertainment superstar will appear on the November 4 edition of the late-night talk show. Grande will appear as the lead interview guest; Adrien Brody will also chat with Jimmy, while Blxst and Ty Dolla $ign will close the show with a musical performance.

The November 4 interview will mark Ariana Grande’s first “Tonight Show” appearance of 2021. She was originally advertised for the September 20 episode, but said appearance ended up postponed.

Other upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Thursday, October 28: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Matthias Schweighöfer and musical guest Skepta. Show #1540

Friday, October 29: Guests include Idris Elba, Keri Russell and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Show #1541

Monday, November 1: Guests include Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Nicole Holofcener, Victoria Beckham and musical guest Holly Humberstone. OAD 10/13/21

Tuesday, November 2: Guests include Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen and musical guest Lucy Dacus. Show #1542

Wednesday, November 3: Guests include Kristen Stewart, Bad Bunny and stand-up comedian Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Show #1543

Thursday, November 4: Guests include: Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody and musical guest Blxst Ft. Ty Dolla $ign. Show #1544