“You” Rockets To #1 On US Netflix Streaming Chart Following Season 3 Release, “Squid Game” Now #2

Following the release of the show’s third season on Friday, “You” has rocketed to #1 on the daily US Netflix Streaming Chart.

The Lifetime-turned-Netflix series notably seized the throne from “Squid Game,” which has been a dominant performer around the world (including the US) over the past few weeks. “Squid Game” is now #2 on the chart.

“Maid” occupies the #3 spot, while “Shameless” is #4 among US Netflix watchers. Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer” special follows at #5.

Season three provides the first “You” episodes since the December 26, 2019 release of season two.