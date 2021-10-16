Adele’s “Easy On Me” Closes First Full Day With Massive Airplay At Pop, Hot AC & AC Radio; Also Scores Spins At AAA, R&B Radio

As first reported by Headline Planet, Adele’s “Easy On Me” began receiving significant US radio airplay immediately following its release at 7PM ET Thursday.

By the end of Friday, the song had amassed impressive spin counts at numerous formats.

According to Mediabase, “Easy On Me” had received 2,827 spins by the end of Friday, October 15. The count slots “Easy On Me” at #25 on Mediabase’s building pop chart, which ranks songs based on airplay from the first six days of the tracking period.

“Easy On Me” also earns building chart positions at hot adult contemporary (1,148 spins by Friday’s end, #20 on building chart), adult contemporary (701 spins, #10 on building chart), and Triple A (87 spins, #44 on building chart).

Although it is not yet on the format’s building listing, “Easy On Me” also attracted ample attention at the R&B (formerly urban adult contemporary) format. The smash new single also received multiple plays from two urban channels; one dance station even got in on the action.