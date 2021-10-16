in TV News

Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Foxx, Larry David, More Confirmed For Coldplay Week On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Dates have been revealed for this coming week’s “Corden” episodes.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, October 29, 2019, with guests Hailee Steinfeld, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and music from Mallrat. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will return to production during the week of October 18. As previously reported, each of the four new episodes will feature a performance by Coldplay.

The October 18 and 20 Coldplay performances will also feature special guests. Selena Gomez accompany Coldplay for a performance of “Let Somebody Go” on October 18, while We Are KING and Jacob Collier will be part of Coldplay’s “Human Heart” performance on October 20. Coldplay’s October 19 and 21 gigs will be of the solo variety.

According to CBS, the interview guests for each night will be as follows:

October 18 – Dave Grohl, Kate Beckinsale
October 19 – Hailee Steinfeld, Lee Pace
October 20 – Jamie Foxx
October 21 – Larry David

All listings are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

