Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Foxx, Larry David, More Confirmed For Coldplay Week On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will return to production during the week of October 18. As previously reported, each of the four new episodes will feature a performance by Coldplay.

The October 18 and 20 Coldplay performances will also feature special guests. Selena Gomez accompany Coldplay for a performance of “Let Somebody Go” on October 18, while We Are KING and Jacob Collier will be part of Coldplay’s “Human Heart” performance on October 20. Coldplay’s October 19 and 21 gigs will be of the solo variety.

According to CBS, the interview guests for each night will be as follows:

October 18 – Dave Grohl, Kate Beckinsale

October 19 – Hailee Steinfeld, Lee Pace

October 20 – Jamie Foxx

October 21 – Larry David

All listings are subject to change.