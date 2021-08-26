in TV News

1st Look: Camila Cabello Appears For Interview On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

The episode also features Ryan Tedder and OneRepublic.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1508 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Camila Cabello during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 26, 2021 -- (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/NBC)

Camila Cabello, who recently delivered an in-studio performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” makes a virtual appearance Thursday night.

Appearing as the lead guest, the Grammy nominee takes part in a remote interview. The chat precedes the September 3 release of her new film “Cinderella.”

In addition to the Camila Cabello appearance, Thursday’s “Fallon” features an in-studio visit from Ryan Tedder. He and his OneRepublic bandmates also deliver a performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, but first-look photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1508 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Ryan Tedder during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 26, 2021 — (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

