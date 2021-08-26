1st Look: Camila Cabello Appears For Interview On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1508 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Camila Cabello during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 26, 2021 -- (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/NBC)
Camila Cabello, who recently delivered an in-studio performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” makes a virtual appearance Thursday night.
Appearing as the lead guest, the Grammy nominee takes part in a remote interview. The chat precedes the September 3 release of her new film “Cinderella.”
In addition to the Camila Cabello appearance, Thursday’s “Fallon” features an in-studio visit from Ryan Tedder. He and his OneRepublic bandmates also deliver a performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, but first-look photos from the taping follow:
