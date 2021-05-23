BTS’ “Butter” Rockets Into Top 3 On Daily Global Apple Music Streaming Chart

BTS’ “Butter” enjoyed a strong opening day on Apple Music, vaulting toward the top of the Global Chart for Saturday, May 22.

Up twenty-two places from Friday’s mark, “Butter” takes #3 on the listing. It joins a Top 3 that also includes Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” singles “good 4 u” (#1) and “deja vu” (#2).

Spotify has not yet revealed its numbers for Saturday, but “Butter” presumably stayed hot on that platform as well. Friday, the song broke the Spotify platform’s record for most opening day streams.

The song also continues to rule the US iTunes listing, while building upon its record-breaking start on YouTube.

“Butter” meanwhile attracted upwards of 2,800 spins at pop radio prior to the close of the May 16-22 tracking period. It will accordingly debut in the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.