Sam Hunt’s “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Sam Hunt’s single rises to #1 on this week’s chart.

Sam Hunt - Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's | Video screen | MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt’s “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the Sam Hunt tune seizes the throne from Jake Owen’s “Made For You.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Breaking Up” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 9-15 tracking period. It garnered ~8,360 spins (+822) and ~39.63 million audience impressions.

The aforementioned “Made For You” drops to #2 this week.

Eric Church’s “Hell Of A View” holds at #3, and Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” rises one spot to #4. Dylan Scott’s “Nobody” concurrently slides one place to #5.

