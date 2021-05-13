in Music News

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Headed For #1 At Rhythmic Radio; May Also Top Pop Chart

“Peaches” is poised for a big week at radio.

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON in Peaches | Courtesy of Def Jam

When this week’s Mediabase radio charts go final, Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” may claim #1 on two of them.

The song is a very safe bet to top this week’s rhythmic listing. It also appears to be headed for #1 on the pop chart.

“Peaches” received 3,461 rhythmic spins during the first four days of the May 9-15 tracking period. Up 13% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Peaches” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. As it does not face a clear threat from below, “Peaches” should have no trouble retaining #1 as the week concludes.

“Peaches” is presently #2 on the building pop chart with 9,574 spins, but it is definitely within striking distance of #1. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” the current #1, only leads by 180 plays. “Peaches,” moreover, has the clear momentum advantage — it is up 6% from last week’s mark, while “Save Your Tears” is down 1%. If both songs stay on those rough trajectories, “Peaches” will pull ahead by the close of tracking.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

