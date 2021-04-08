Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Closed Day One With Nearly 350 Alternative Radio Plays

“Shy Away,” the new single from twenty one pilots, received considerable opening day attention at alternative radio.

According to Mediabase, the new single had received 345 spins by the close of Wednesday, April 7. The airplay slots “Shy Away” at #27 on Mediabase’s building/real-time alternative chart, which accounts for airplay from the first four days of the April 4-10 tracking period.

“Shy Away” may not receive quite as many spins on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but it should have no trouble remaining inside the Top 30 as this week’s chart goes final.

“Shy Away” is the lead single from the duo’s new album “Scaled and Icy,” set for release on May 21.