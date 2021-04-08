in TV News

Tomorrow x Together Scheduled To Perform on April 16 Ellen DeGeneres Show; Tiffany Haddish Set As Guest Host

TXT will take the stage on next Friday’s “Ellen.”

TXT Concept Photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment and DKC

Popular group Tomorrow x Together will soon deliver a high-profile US talk show performance.

According to new listings, TXT will perform on the April 16 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

That day’s lineup will also feature interviews with Andra Day and Lil Rel Howery. Tiffany Haddish will guest host the broadcast.

Other upcoming “Ellen” musical guests include GIVEON (April 8), Nessa Barrett, jxdn, and Travis Barker (April 12), Tones and I (April 13), and Brett Eldredge (April 14).

As always, “Ellen” listings are subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update in the event the TXT performance date moves.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

