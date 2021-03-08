Amy Allen, Jon Bellion, More Confirmed As Co-Writers For Rosé’s Debut Solo Single “On The Ground”

The details of Rosé’s eagerly anticipated debut solo project continue to become clearer.

Monday, the BLACKPINK member revealed that the release will include two songs — “On The Ground,” the official single, and “Gone,” which she performed as part of BLACKPINK’s “The Show.” Rosé additionally shared co-writing and production credits for both songs.

Rosé co-wrote “On The Ground” with Amy Allen, Jon Bellion, Jorgen Odegard, and Raul Cubina. Allen and Bellion are major label recording artists in their own right; they also have an impressive list of co-writing credits. Allen co-wrote songs like Halsey’s “Without Me,” FLETCHER’s “Undrunk,” and Harry Styles’ “Adore You.” Bellion’s writing credits include Eminem and Rihanna’s “The Monster,” Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” and Justin Bieber’s recent singles “Holy,” “Anyone,” and “Hold On.”

Odegard was also part of the “Holy” writing team; other credits include Imagine Dragons’ “Bad Liar” and Little Mix’s “Forget You Not.” Along with credits on some of Bellion’s own releases, Cubina was involved in songs like Christina Aguilera’s “Fall In Line,” Charlotte Lawrence’s “Talk You Down,” and the aforementioned “Anyone.”

Bellion and Odegard co-produced the track alongside ojivolta, TEDDY, and 24.

Rosé wrote “GONE” with Brian Lee, J. Lauryn, and TEDDY. Lee and 24 have production credits.