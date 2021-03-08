Girl In Red’s “Serotonin” Quickly Surpasses 2 Million Streams, Scores Immediate Alternative Radio Airplay

To heighten anticipation for her upcoming album “if i could make it go quiet,” girl in red this past week released new single “Serotonin.” A spectacular window into girl in red’s distinct artistic vision, “Serotonin” easily ranks as one of the week’s best new songs.

The song is, moreover, attracting industry interest that befits its quality. By Sunday, March 7, “Serotonin” had already surpassed 2 million worldwide streams on Spotify.

“Serotonin” is also receiving interest at the US alternative radio. According to Mediabase, top early supporters include MusicChoice’s alternative station, SiriusXM Alt Nation, Chicago’s 101WKQX, and Kansas City’s Alt 96.5.

“girl in red” is currently #48 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart for the format, and it should rank as one of this week’s most added songs.