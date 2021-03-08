in Music News

Girl In Red’s “Serotonin” Quickly Surpasses 2 Million Streams, Scores Immediate Alternative Radio Airplay

It’s one of the week’s best new songs.

Girl in Red - if i could make it go quiet cover | AWAL

To heighten anticipation for her upcoming album “if i could make it go quiet,” girl in red this past week released new single “Serotonin.” A spectacular window into girl in red’s distinct artistic vision, “Serotonin” easily ranks as one of the week’s best new songs.

The song is, moreover, attracting industry interest that befits its quality. By Sunday, March 7, “Serotonin” had already surpassed 2 million worldwide streams on Spotify.

“Serotonin” is also receiving interest at the US alternative radio. According to Mediabase, top early supporters include MusicChoice’s alternative station, SiriusXM Alt Nation, Chicago’s 101WKQX, and Kansas City’s Alt 96.5.

“girl in red” is currently #48 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart for the format, and it should rank as one of this week’s most added songs.

girl in redserotonin

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Amy Allen, Jon Bellion, More Confirmed As Co-Writers For Rosé’s Debut Solo Single “On The Ground”

Gwen Stefani Scheduled To Chat, Perform On March 15 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”