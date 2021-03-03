in TV News

“WandaVision” Star Paul Bettany Appears On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Paul Bettany appears for an interview on Thursday’s “Ellen.”

Paul Bettany on 3/4/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

As the “WandaVision” finale draws near, star Paul Bettany makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Bettany, a remote interview guest, naturally talks about the hit Disney+ series during his chat with Ellen. Bettany also discusses winter weather topics, including a negative experience he had when teaching his son to ski.

Set to air Thursday afternoon, the episode will also feature an interview and performance from Maluma.

Waiting for the broadcast is not, however, a necessary move for those who want to see Paul Bettany’s appearance. A pair of videos from his interview follow:

paul bettanythe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Norman Reedus Listed For Appearance On March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Maluma Chats, Receives Multi-Platinum Plaque, Performs On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)