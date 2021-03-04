Maluma Chats, Receives Multi-Platinum Plaque, Performs On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a first-time guest in international music star Maluma.
The artist first appears for an interview with Ellen, talking about his gratitude to his fans, his desire to go back on tour, his upcoming film project, and his recently released “#7DJ (7 Días en Jamaica).”
Maluma additionally talks about life on his farm back home, before receiving the 14x Latin multi-platinum plaque for his single “Hawái.”
Not simply there to chat, Maluma takes the stage to perform “Agua de Jamaica.”
“Ellen” released videos ahead of Thursday afternoon’s broadcast; they follow:
