in TV News

KJ Apa Scheduled To Appear On February 10 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The “Riverdale” star will appear on “Kimmel.”

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, November 12, included Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Chris Stapleton (“Starting Over”). (ABC/Randy Holmes) JIMMY KIMMEL

Over the past several weeks, “Riverdale” stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes have all made noteworthy talk show appearances. Next week, fellow cast member KJ Apa will get in on the promotional action.

Apa will appear for an interview on the February 10 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” According to ABC, the episode will also feature a chat with Mila Kunis and a musical performance by Sam Dew.

Which other celebrity names can you expect to see on “Kimmel” this coming week? ABC’s official listings are below:

Monday, Feb. 8

1. Katy Perry (“American Idol”) 2. Musical Guest Michael McDonald

Tuesday, Feb. 9

1. Wanda Sykes (“Breaking News in Yuba County”) 2. Lucas Hedges (“French Exit”) 3. Musical Guest Waxahatchee

Wednesday, Feb. 10

1. Mila Kunis (“Breaking News in Yuba County”) 2. KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) 3. Musical Guest Sam Dew

Thursday, Feb. 11

1. Kevin James (“The Crew”) 2. Kat Dennings (“WandaVision”) 3. Musical Guest Mammoth WVH

abcjimmy kimmel livekj apa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Amy Grant Scheduled To Perform On February 10 “Good Morning America”

Report: Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Wins Another US Sales Race, Spends 4th Week As Convincing #1 Overall