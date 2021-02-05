KJ Apa Scheduled To Appear On February 10 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Over the past several weeks, “Riverdale” stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes have all made noteworthy talk show appearances. Next week, fellow cast member KJ Apa will get in on the promotional action.

Apa will appear for an interview on the February 10 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” According to ABC, the episode will also feature a chat with Mila Kunis and a musical performance by Sam Dew.

Which other celebrity names can you expect to see on “Kimmel” this coming week? ABC’s official listings are below:

Monday, Feb. 8

1. Katy Perry (“American Idol”) 2. Musical Guest Michael McDonald

Tuesday, Feb. 9

1. Wanda Sykes (“Breaking News in Yuba County”) 2. Lucas Hedges (“French Exit”) 3. Musical Guest Waxahatchee

Wednesday, Feb. 10

1. Mila Kunis (“Breaking News in Yuba County”) 2. KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) 3. Musical Guest Sam Dew

Thursday, Feb. 11

1. Kevin James (“The Crew”) 2. Kat Dennings (“WandaVision”) 3. Musical Guest Mammoth WVH