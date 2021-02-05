Amy Grant Scheduled To Perform On February 10 “Good Morning America”

ABC just issued lineups for this coming week’s “Good Morning America” episode.

Only one episode — the Wednesday, February 10 installment — will feature a musical guest. That performer will be Amy Grant, who is currently the only guest of any kind confirmed for the broadcast.

Grant’s classic #1 hit “Baby Baby” notably just celebrated its thirtieth anniversary, but ABC has not announced what song she will be performing.

Other upcoming “GMA” guests include the “American Idol” judges (February 8), Michael B. Jordan (February 8), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (February 9), Daniel Kaluuya (February 11), and Reese Witherspoon (February 12). Complete listings follow:

Monday, February 8— Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie (“American Idol”); Super Bowl ad roundup with actor Michael B. Jordan

Tuesday, February 9— Actress Kat Dennings (“WandaVision”); author & actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Unfinished”); ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton (“The New Normal”)

Wednesday, February 10— A performance by Amy Grant

Thursday, February 11— Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”); cooking with Chef Ming Tsai; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson GMA

Friday, February 12— Actress & entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon (“Reese’s Book Club”); GMA’s Pet of the Week

Saturday, February 13— Binge This! with Daryn Carp; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson GMA