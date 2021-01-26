in Music News

Ava Max’s “My Head & Heart” Has Been Added By Z100 New York

“My Head & Heart” is officially impacting this week.

Ava Max - My Head & Heart Cover | Atlantic

The follow-up to Ava Max’s enduring hit “Kings & Queens” is receiving strong early support at pop radio.

Numerous stations have added new single “My Head & Heart” in conjunction with the January 26 Mediabase add board. That list includes powerhouse New York City station Z100.

Although it is officially impacting this week, “My Head & Heart” has already received ample airplay at the pop format. The song earned a Top 50 Mediabase airplay position this past week; it is a lock to reach the Top 40 this week.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday. “My Head & Heart” will surely land near the top of the add board, with Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine)” also locked in for a prime spot.

