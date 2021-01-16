in Music News

Joshua Bassett’s “Lie Lie Lie” Scores Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay From SiriusXM Hits 1, WiLD 94.9; Earns Top 40 Position On US Spotify

“Lie Lie Lie” received some first-day airplay at pop radio.

It remains to be seen if Warner Records will move forward with a full-on radio push, but Joshua Bassett’s “Lie Lie Lie” did attract some immediate interest at the format.

According to Mediabase, SiriusXM Hits 1 had played “Lie Lie Lie” 7 times by the close of Friday, January 15. San Francisco’s WiLD 94.9 had offered 3 spins.

As “Lie Lie Lie” arrived Thursday evening, Friday marked its first full day in the market.

The new single posted solid Friday numbers on Spotify, notching #40 on the US chart with 465,523 American streams. It concurrently earned #145 on the Global listing with 888,543 worldwide Spotify plays.

The video has thus far received 2.5 million views on YouTube.

