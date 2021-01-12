in TV News

First Look: Zoe Wees Performs On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The artist makes her first appearance on “Late Late.”

Zoe Wees performs on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Monday, January 11, 2021 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Zoe Wees, who enjoyed a breakout 2020 thanks to the success of her single “Control,” begins 2021 with a high-profile television look.

Making her first appearance on the program, the German artist performs on Monday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Wees’ performance closes an episode that also features Rob Lowe.

The broadcast will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT, and videos will be posted upon availability. Ahead of the official broadcast, CBS shared a collection of screenshots with the press. Those “first look” photos follow:

James chats with Zoe Wees on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Monday, January 11, 2021 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

