First Look: Zoe Wees Performs On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Zoe Wees, who enjoyed a breakout 2020 thanks to the success of her single “Control,” begins 2021 with a high-profile television look.

Making her first appearance on the program, the German artist performs on Monday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Wees’ performance closes an episode that also features Rob Lowe.

The broadcast will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT, and videos will be posted upon availability. Ahead of the official broadcast, CBS shared a collection of screenshots with the press. Those “first look” photos follow: