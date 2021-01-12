Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Receives Early Pop Radio Airplay In San Francisco, Long Island, Fort Wayne, More

As it delivers exceptional numbers on digital platforms, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” is beginning to take flight at mainstream radio.

The instant smash does not officially impact until January 19, but several stations have proven unwilling to wait.

According to Mediabase, San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW, Long Island’s 106.1 BLI, and Fort Wayne’s Hot 107.9 had each played the song five times by the end of Monday. Jacksonville’s 95.1 WAPE had offered 3 spins, while several other pop stations had played the song once or twice.

As previously reported, “drivers license” has already a high-profile playlist add from 102.7 KIIS FM Los Angeles. Many other stations are certain to confirm their support in the very near future.